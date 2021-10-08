Nonprofit awards Henrico County for improving affordable housing, neighborhoods

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A nonprofit has recently awarded Henrico County for improving access to affordable housing and uplifting neighborhoods and communities.

The county received a Community Partner Award from Habitat for Humanity.

Frank J. Thornton, the Fairfield District Supervisor and other county officials accepted the award.

Richmond and Henrico Habitat have partnered to provide affordable homes in the Highland Springs and Laburnum Gateway areas.

Recently, a home on North Ivy Avenue was sold to a single mother after it had been renovated, and a home on Crawford Street is being built on a lot owned by Richmond Habitat.

Eric S. Leabough, the director of the Department of Community Revitalization spoke on the partnership.

“By combining forces, we are able to help low-income residents realize the American Dream as first-time homebuyers and give them an opportunity to build wealth while strengthening neighborhoods and communities,” said Leabough.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.