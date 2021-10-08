News to Know for Oct. 8: Debt limit increase; Richmond Folk Festival returns; Mostly cloudy, partly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Partly Sunny Afternoon

We’re still watching the chance for rain this weekend. Latest trends show an increasing likelihood for showers Saturday into Sunday.

Today will be mostly cloudy morning to a partly sunny afternoon. An isolated sprinkle or shower possible but not likely.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Senate Dodges Debt Disaster

The Senate dodged a U.S. debt disaster Thursday night, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans.

The party-line Democratic vote of 50-48 in support of the bill to raise the government’s debt ceiling by nearly a half-trillion dollars brought instant relief in Washington and far beyond. However, it provides only a reprieve.

Assuming the House goes along, which it will, Republican and Democratic lawmakers will still have to tackle their deep differences on the issue once more before yearend.

Pfizer Vaccines For Kids

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in what would be a major expansion that could combat an alarming rise in serious infections in youngsters and help schools stay open.

If regulators give the go-ahead, reduced-dose kids’ shots could begin within a matter of weeks for the roughly 28 million children in that age group.

Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for youngsters younger than 12, the current age cutoff for COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration will have to decide whether the shots are safe and effective in elementary school-age children. An independent expert panel will publicly debate the evidence on Oct. 26.

Vaccine Clinic At Richmond Raceway

Mass COVID-19 vaccinations sites are back in Virginia, with the Richmond Raceway location set to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

This so-called ‘Community Vaccination Center’ (CVC) will be open Mondays through Saturdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. after the initial opening date.

This come-back is a result of what the state expects to see in the next few weeks due to FDA conversations about these vaccines.

Capital One Postpones Reopening

Capital One announced the company will not be reopening its U.S. offices until 2022.

This is the second time the company has pushed back its reopening date since going fully remote when the pandemic first started.

Capital One says due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, a specific date for reopening will not yet be made.

Employees will be given a 30-day notice before reopening.

Mail Issues Across Va.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner says mail problems are starting to pop up across Virginia.

Warner says the issue is particularly bad in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, but now he is seeing issues in places like Richmond and Fredericksburg.

The senator says his team is working on the issue on the ground level.

Warner says the issues stem from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s changes to the postal service in the midst of COVID-19 and a national election.

Police Address Fox Concerns

Hopewell police say a fox that was found on a road in Hopewell has ‘canine distemper’, not rabies. Police addressed some misleading information that they say is circulating around social media about a rabid fox.

Animal control officers were called to Smithfield Avenue on Oct. 7 about a fox in the road not moving.

Police say the fox had all symptoms consistent with canine distemper.

The fox was taken to a local vet to be euthanized.

Kroger To Hire Thousands

Kroger is holding a “hiring event” on October 13, as part of a push to hire about 11oo employees across Virginia.

Virtual and on-site interviews are included from 2-5 p.m. ET.

The grocer is looking to hire for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

Click here to see what’s available and register for the hiring event.

Ready For The Richmond Folk Festival?!

The Richmond Folk Festival is returning for an in-person event this year in October and now the full performance schedule has been released.

This will be the 17th anniversary of the festival which features a variety of American cultures through music, dance, traditional crafts, story-telling and food.

The Richmond Folk Festival is returning for an in-person event this year in October and now the full performance schedule has been released. (Venture Richmond)

Hosted by Venture Richmond and other partners, this free event will have six stages around Richmond’s riverfront.

Click here to view a full schedule of events.

Final Thought

The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time - Mark Twain

