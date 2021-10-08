Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Nearly 70% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 5.8 million people receive first dose

Vaccine generic
Vaccine generic(KKTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Oct. 8, at least 5,830,729 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 68.3% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,196,313 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 60.9% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 81.1%. As of Friday, 72.4% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Oct. 8, 10,662,568 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 10,356.

In total, 12,366,095 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

On Friday, Sept. 17, the Food and Drug Administration endorsed a booster Pfizer vaccine for those 65 or older or who run a high risk of severe disease. As of Sept. 20, 524,973 Virginians ages 65 and older received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and would be eligible for a booster dose.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

