More than 2,800 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreases to 8.0%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 2,800 new cases reported Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 888,159 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 2,836 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,075 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 44 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,671 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 8.0%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 4,658 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 86,383 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,493,418 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 38,072 cases, 1,136 hospitalizations, 515 deaths
  • Henrico: 33,230 cases, 1,232 hospitalizations, 694 deaths
  • Richmond: 23,145 cases, 917 hospitalizations, 322 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,257 cases, 361 hospitalizations, 188 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,118 cases, 195 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,910 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

