Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Mail-in ballot error in western Albemarle Co. precincts

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Voter Registration and Elections Office says it is working to contact voters in three precincts who may have been sent an incorrect absentee mail-in ballot.

The office says voters who received incorrect ballots should not fill them out and should immediately contact Voter Registration and Elections or bring the incorrect ballot to the registrar’s office at the Albemarle County Office Building on 5th Street.

Precincts whose voters may have received an incorrect ballot are:

  • 601, Crozet (voting at Crozet Elementary School)
  • 604, Brownsville (voting at Brownsville Elementary School)
  • 606, Mechum’s River (voting at Western Albemarle High School)

Voters in the Crozet, Brownsville and Mechum’s River (Western Albemarle High School) precincts are urged to immediately review the ballot they received. 

Affected voters should call 434-529-7127 or email VoterRegistration@albemarle.org.

The Albemarle County Voter Registration and Elections Office says the error does not affect voters from those precincts who have voted early in person.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
31-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield crash
One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Friday morning.
Police identify person killed in fiery crash on I-95
Heavy Hitterz Dance Company coach Kisha White says she paid the owner of N & M Coach Line LLC...
Dance team launches fundraiser after dispute with bus company dashes hopes of competing in Tennessee
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

A licensed clinical social worker in Richmond is giving advice on how to prioritize your mental...
World Mental Health Day shines spotlight on mental health conversations
The Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa is returning for its 85th year.
Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa set to return virtually, in-person
Lynchburg Fire Department Firefighter Jeremy Pillow salutes as Amazing Grace is played to honor...
Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held in Lynchburg
Information will be made available online or in packets of printed material that can be picked...
Henrico schools’ provides information for families of deaf, vision-impaired students
Forecast: Cloudy with rain chances dropping through the day
Forecast: Cloudy with rain chances dropping through the day