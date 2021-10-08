John Marshall High School cancels this year’s football season due to injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -John Marshal High School announced that the rest of its 2021 football season is canceled.

According to Richmond Public Schools, the cancellation is due to injuries and the levels of participation.

The remainder of the season will be spent rebuilding the football program and preparing the student-athletes for a safe season next year.

