‘It is a really intense, harsh, virus’: RACC asks for donations for Parvo treatment expenses

RACC currently treating three dogs with Parvo
Richmond Animal Care and Control needs donations to help pay for Parvo treatments of dogs.
Richmond Animal Care and Control needs donations to help pay for Parvo treatments of dogs.(RACC)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is in need of donations to help pay for parvovirus treatments of dogs.

Parvo, Parvo and more Parvo. 💔 Parvo cases have been terrible this year, and we currently have 3 pups in treatment (plus...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, October 8, 2021

The RACC has treated six cases within the past two weeks. They currently have three dogs with Parvo.

“[Usually], we see a parvo case once every few months, we have seen nine in the last 3 weeks,” explained Robin Young, Outreach Coordinator with RACC. “It is really harsh and it requires round the clock care.”

Young says parvo is shed through animal feces, so a pet could pick it up through a walk, or grassy area where other animals with the virus may have been. Parvo attacks the gastrointestinal system and treatments can require IV fluids, feeding tubes and 24-hour hospitalization/medications.

“It is debilitating diarrhea, dehydration, blood loss,” said Young. “We have worked with our emergency vet clinic, it is thousands of dollars, and in a lot of cases these animals don’t make it.”

Young says of the nine dogs treated, two did not survive. It has cost RACC $3,000 per animal to treat the virus, approximately $27,000 in about a month.

“It is much cheaper to go get your pet vaccinated, than to treat parvo,” Young explained.

It is important to get dogs vaccinated against the virus starting when they are puppies, and for adult dogs, it is important to make sure their parvovirus vaccines are up to date.

The community has stepped in to raise money as RACC continues to treat dogs for parvo, to donate, click here.

