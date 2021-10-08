Healthcare Pros
Henrico county earns Community Partner Award

Henrico county has received a Community Partner Award for improving access to affordable...
Henrico county has received a Community Partner Award for improving access to affordable housing and uplifting neighborhoods and communities (Picture of Fairfield-Sandston Historic District)(Virginia Department of Historic Resources)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico county has received a Community Partner Award for improving access to affordable housing and uplifting neighborhoods and communities.

Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity presented the award to the Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton and other county officials at the nonprofit’s annual meeting last week.

Henrico and Richmond Habitat have collaborated to provide quality affordable housing in the Highland Springs and Laburnum Gateway areas. For each project, Richmond Habitat has provided the labor for construction while Henrico contributed funding to keep homes affordable.

“Strong partnerships are absolutely critical to our success,” said Eric S. Leabough, director of the Department of Community Revitalization. “By combining forces, we are able to help low-income residents realize the American Dream as first-time homebuyers and give them an opportunity to build wealth while strengthening neighborhoods and communities.”

Henrico’s other affordable housing and reinvestment efforts include:

  • Work with project: HOMES and the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust to rehabilitate or reconstruct homes on Ivy, Juniper Avenue, Oxnard Road and Emporia Street for sale to low-income buyers.
  • A formal agreement with a developer and prospective owner – the fifth of its kind – that positions the federally subsidized, 114-unit Place One Apartments for $6.3 million in renovations, which began this summer.
  • A plan to nominate the 228-acre Sandston Historic District for inclusion on the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places, which would allow property owners to qualify for state and federal historic tax credits when they reinvest in their homes and businesses.

