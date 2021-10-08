‘The girls will be devastated’: Dispute with bus company detours dance team’s hopes of competing in Tennessee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since 2016, Kisha White says her majorette dance company the Heavy Hitters has been ready to handle any kind of challenge, including making it to a dance competition in Memphis Tenessee.

“We’re very competitive, very competitive!” White said. “We love to compete, and we don’t back down from a challenge.”

They planned on competing in the Historical Bucktown Cultural University HBCU Competition on Saturday. The only problem now is getting there. Since 4 a.m. Friday, the team has been waiting on the corner of North 27th and Tate with their belongings on the sidewalk waiting for the bus company they hired to pick them up for the 12-hour journey.

After several hours of waiting, White says she reached back out to N & M Coach Lines LLC, but hasn’t been able to get a hold of the owner.

“It’s going to go all down the drain if we can’t get there,” White said. “He never told us that he wasn’t coming, he never told us that he was going to be late.”

White says she paid the owner of the bus company $6,225 to make the trip. After multiple failed attempts to reach the owner after their bus never arrived, White says the owner finally reached out over social media saying the team owed the company an additional $3,267 money and without it, he wouldn’t take them or offer a refund.

But White claims that not in the contract. The contract shows the $6,225 amount only, and there was no place to sign. White also has a receipt from the owner proving she paid.

“I never would have thought he would do this,” White said.

Every attempt White has made to reach the company’s owner now goes to the voice message. NBC12 also reached out to the same number which is found on the company’s website but got the same response.

Richmond police were talking with White about the situation but she says she is still waiting for a resolution.

White says her team is at risk of losing more than just the money.

“We were supposed to check in to our hotels by 7 p.m. this evening, so all my parents have hotel rooms and they weren’t cheap, over $397 for two nights,” White said. “That’s not cheap.”

The Heavy Hitter’s dance team hasn’t given up hope yet, but they would need to be on the road by 9 pm just to check in on time. They are asking anyone who may be able to help to reach out to them at 804-994-4212.

“The girls will really be devastated I know I will because they have worked extremely hard,” White said. “It might take longer than normal, but we’ll figure it out and if we have to travel throughout the night, then that’s what we’ll do.”

Check back for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.