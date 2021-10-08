Friday Forecast: Dry and a little warmer today, showers looking likely this weekend
Heaviest rain comes along the bay late Saturday and early Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re still watching the chance for rain this weekend. Latest trends show an increasing likelihood for showers Saturday into Sunday.
Friday: Mostly cloudy morning to a partly sunny afternoon. An isolated sprinkle or shower possible but not likely. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Rain totals in RVA look to be around 1/4″ or less, Higher amounts along the bay. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Sunday: Few scattered showers, mainly during the morning, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
