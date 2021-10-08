Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: Dry and a little warmer today, showers looking likely this weekend

Heaviest rain comes along the bay late Saturday and early Sunday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re still watching the chance for rain this weekend. Latest trends show an increasing likelihood for showers Saturday into Sunday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy morning to a partly sunny afternoon. An isolated sprinkle or shower possible but not likely. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Rain totals in RVA look to be around 1/4″ or less, Higher amounts along the bay. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Few scattered showers, mainly during the morning, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

