Decision Virginia: Are you ready to vote?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s hard to believe that it’s already time to vote. That’s right if you are registered and want to vote early, in person or by mail, you can vote right now.

Many of you already know that voting started in Virginia on Sept. 17. And this election, like most elections, demands your utmost attention.

First of all, I know that I sound like a broken record when I have to remind some folks of the true gift that we have to be able to participate in free elections in a democratic society.

Some may argue that it isn’t a perfect system, but it’s one of the best systems in the world when the full electorate decides to participate.

The good news is that there are no excuses for any of us not to vote. You can vote early, you can vote by mail, you can vote in person, and if you need curbside assistance, you can have that too.

This election should really matter to you because there is a lot on the table. Who do you want for your next governor? Who do you want for your next Lieutenant Governor? Who do you want for the next Attorney General? And who do you want to represent you locally and in the House of Delegates?

What a great time for you to express your constitutional privilege. Simply said, it’s your right and your duty to get the job done. If you don’t vote and you see me, talk to the hand!!!

So, if you are not registered, it’s not too late, you have until Tuesday, Oct. 12. Everything you need to know can be found at NBC12.com and click on Decision Virginia.

And by the way, somebody told me that there is a referendum in the city of Richmond for a Casino vote. We’ll talk more about that next week!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.