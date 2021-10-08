Chesterfield woman killed in Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Chesterfield was killed in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened on Oct. 7 at 7:10 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile-marker 249.

According to the investigation, a 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling on I-81 south when it hit the back of a 2010 Honda CRV that stopped due to heavy traffic. The impact caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic. The Honda then caught fire.

Samuel C. Holtzman, 22, from Harrisonburg was driving the Buick. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Holtzman was wearing a seatbelt. Police say he was charged with reckless driving.

A 23-year-old Chesterfield woman was driving the Honda. She died at the scene due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A 59-year-old man from Thorn Hill, Tennessee, was the driver of the Chevrolet. He was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.