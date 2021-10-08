Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield woman killed in Rockingham County crash

A woman from Chesterfield was killed in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.
A woman from Chesterfield was killed in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.(Associated Press)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Chesterfield was killed in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened on Oct. 7 at 7:10 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile-marker 249.

According to the investigation, a 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling on I-81 south when it hit the back of a 2010 Honda CRV that stopped due to heavy traffic. The impact caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic. The Honda then caught fire.

Samuel C. Holtzman, 22, from Harrisonburg was driving the Buick. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Holtzman was wearing a seatbelt. Police say he was charged with reckless driving.

A 23-year-old Chesterfield woman was driving the Honda. She died at the scene due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A 59-year-old man from Thorn Hill, Tennessee, was the driver of the Chevrolet. He was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Matoaca High School (Source: Chesterfield Schools)
Matoaca HS cancels pep rally following ‘multiple altercations’ among students
Several people reached out to NBC 12 after a teacher put up an informational display near the...
‘It shouldn’t be tolerated’: LGBTQ display ripped down twice at Powhatan High
John Kenneth Adams
Police search for convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond

Latest News

Sign for voting
Decision Virginia: Are you ready to vote?
Raising awareness about cyber-related crimes
Raising awareness about cyber-related crimes
If you are having a hard time opening a bank account-- there may be a reason you’ve never heard...
What is the ChexSystem?
Vaccine generic
Nearly 70% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 5.8 million people receive first dose