Chesterfield County to build flood wall around water treatment facility

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Efforts are underway in Chesterfield County to prevent one of its water treatment facilities from flooding and disrupting service like it did last year.

In August of 2020, the Addison Evans Water Treatment Plant closed down for 8 months after its basement flooded from heavy rainfall. George Hayes, the director of utilities, says the result of several storms flooded over 16 feet in parts of the facility and damaged electronics.

He says the plant has been known to flood ever since it was built in 1967 but never as it did last year.

Hayes says they were hoping to prevent the facility from continuing to flood back in 2018 when the county applied for FEMA’s hazard mitigation assistance grants.

“These are to help communities that are having issues or could cause an issue if a disaster comes in,” Jason Elmore with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), said.

VDEM announced this week different localities that received grant funding from the program and more than $8 million will be headed to Chesterfield County to build a flood wall around the water treatment plant.

“The flood wall that will be built here is approximately 2,000 feet in length,” Elmore said. “They’re also going to do somewhat they call stream restoration to make sure the water is flowing better in this area.”

Hayes says county residents do not need to worry saying the wall won’t be an eyesore. He also says some community input will be taken at a later date with the project expected to be completed in 2025.

