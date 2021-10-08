Capital One postpones reopening office to 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capital One announced the company will not be reopening its U.S. offices until 2022.

This is the second time the company has pushed back its reopening date since going fully remote when the pandemic first started.

Capital One says due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, a specific date for reopening will not yet be made. Employees will be given a 30-day notice before reopening.

The company previously announced employees working on campus will be required to show proof of vaccination when it reopens.

