Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them.

Forest officials say they were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
John Kenneth Adams
Police search for convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond
Chesterfield police said two people ran away from the scene of a crash on foot.
Police: 2 people run away from Chesterfield crash on foot
Dean Lakey, 60, walks out of the Henrico Co. Courthouse on Oct. 6 after a status hearing.
Police: More victims possible in Henrico teacher sexual assault case

Latest News

Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Mystery lingers around cause of California oil pipeline leak
In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies on Capitol...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind changes in student loan forgiveness