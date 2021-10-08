Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Around 112,000 gallons of water used to extinguish massive house fire in Goochland

Goochland fire
Goochland fire(Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Goochland say they used around 112,000 gallons of water to extinguish a massive house fire overnight.

Right after 12 a.m. on Oct. 8, the Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services responded to the report of a house fire on Dover Branch Lane. A neighbor had made the call.

According to crews arriving on the scene, 70% of the two-story home was engulfed in flames.

Due to the home not being located near fire hydrants in the neighborhood, crews initiated a rural water supply operation and tankers shuttled water from two nearby fire hydrants approximately a mile from the scene.

No injuries were reported. The over 8,000 square foot house was unoccupied and in the final stages of construction.

“We are thankful for the mutual aid support provided by our regional public safety partners during the incident. Goochland County Fire-Rescue expect fire crews to be on the scene conducting overhaul and extinguishing hot spots most of today,” the Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Matoaca High School (Source: Chesterfield Schools)
Matoaca HS cancels pep rally following ‘multiple altercations’ among students
Several people reached out to NBC 12 after a teacher put up an informational display near the...
‘It shouldn’t be tolerated’: LGBTQ display ripped down twice at Powhatan High
John Kenneth Adams
Police search for convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond

Latest News

Sign for voting
Decision Virginia: Are you ready to vote?
Raising awareness about cyber-related crimes
Raising awareness about cyber-related crimes
If you are having a hard time opening a bank account-- there may be a reason you’ve never heard...
What is the ChexSystem?
A woman from Chesterfield was killed in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.
Chesterfield woman killed in Rockingham County crash