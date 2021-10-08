Healthcare Pros
Amelia clinic now offering COVID-19 vaccination booster

Piedmont Health District to Offer COVID-19 Vaccination Booster at Clinic in Amelia (File Photo)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered at an Amelia clinic next Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District.

The vaccination clinic is located at the War Memorial Building along Dunn Street and will be offering vaccinations Friday, Oct. 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Booster vaccinations are recommended at least six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer series.

According to the CDC, a booster dose is strongly advised for:

  • People 65 years and older.
  • Residents ages 18 years and older in long-term care settings.
  • People ages 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.

The CDC also allows a third dose for:

  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions.
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people can also register in advance, here. Those getting a booster dose should bring their vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine they received in their second dose.

