Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

92-year-old woman spreading comfort one mitten at a time

Lydia Kessler
Lydia Kessler(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lydia Kessler, a 92-year-old Charlottesville woman, has been making fingerless gloves for years.

“It’s very much like someone holding your hand, like a mother holding a child’s hand. There’s a comfort to not having cold hands,” Kessler said.

In 2014, Kessler began making fingerless gloves for fun out of cashmere and wool from thrift stores.

“It came to me that I could name the stitches. The over stitch is the ‘I care’ stitch. The button hole, thumb hole, is the ‘love circle,’” Kessler said.

Kessler’s mitts are called “Luv Mitts,” named after her son who passed away.

“The biggest lesson that I have learned is to become thankful for all of the blessings,” Kessler said.

So far, Kessler says she has made more than 5,000 pairs of Luv Mitts. She gives them out for free.

“As soon as I started to give them away, they gave back to me so much because it was such a thrill to surprise someone,” Kessler said. “I like to give them to the Ronald McDonald House, the Yellow Door, and some other charities.”

Kessler also gives mitts out to people who are homeless.

“One day, there were two men sitting on the ground near the Paramount Theater and they were singing a hymn and they looked as if they were homeless and I only had one pair to give. I put one on each of their hands and that was a rewarding moment,” Kessler said.

Kessler says people in more than 25 countries have a pair of her handcrafted Luv Mitts. She says she’ll keep doing this for as long as she can.

“My hands are still good, and I have the ability to do what I can,” Kessler said. “If someone has an urgency in their family, or if they have somebody ill, sometimes I’ll send mitts instead of flowers.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Matoaca High School (Source: Chesterfield Schools)
Matoaca HS cancels pep rally following ‘multiple altercations’ among students
Several people reached out to NBC 12 after a teacher put up an informational display near the...
‘It shouldn’t be tolerated’: LGBTQ display ripped down twice at Powhatan High
John Kenneth Adams
Police search for convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond

Latest News

The county will still be providing close to $3 million as part of the project.
Chesterfield County to build flood wall around water treatment facility
Local Tyson Foods facility in Glen Allen is hoping to bring on 70 new members, hiring on the...
Tyson Foods holding COVID-friendly hiring, donation event Saturday
Henrico county has received a Community Partner Award for improving access to affordable...
Henrico county earns Community Partner Award
The Richmond Folk Festival is returning for an in-person event this year in October and now the...
Richmond Folk Festival returns in-person | See full performance schedule here
Pearl
Dog recovers after being shot for eating chickens