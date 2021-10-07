With early voting underway, officials remind Virginians of upcoming election deadlines

Healthcare Pros
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As we reach the halfway point of early in-person voting in Virginia, election officials are reminding voters of some important dates including one next week.

Tuesday will be the last day to register to vote for this upcoming gubernatorial election or make changes to voter registration.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 400,000 Virginians have already voted in person or by mail.

Mark Coakley, the Henrico County General Registrar, said while voters have been able to vote at the county government center since Sept. 17, they’re still seeing lower numbers of early voting than last year.

“In fact, we’ve had over 6,500 voters vote in person so far,” Coakley said. “Last year being a presidential election, we saw more of a turnout. I believe we did 39,000 early absentee voters.”

A change from this year’s mail-in voting requires a witness to sign your ballot before you send it in. Coakley says this was waived over last year due to the pandemic, but for voters who failed to do so, they should receive their ballot back.

“We have a process throughout Virginia where we can call the voter and say, ‘hey, we need you to get a witness to sign your ballot,’” Coakley said.

As the window begins to narrow, there is still time to vote early. On Saturday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 the Henrico Government Center will also be open for early in-person on the weekend.

Oct. 30 is the last day to submit an absentee ballot in person before having to vote on Election Day on Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

