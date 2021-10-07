VCU Massey first in Va. to use tech that saves breast cancer patient’s lymph nodes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Massey Cancer Center is the first facility in the state to use technology that saves a breast cancer patient’s lymph nodes in most early-stage cancer.

The substance, Magtrace, allows surgeons to spare the lymph nodes, which helps reduce the risk of patients developing lymphedema.

“The removal of someone’s lymph nodes follows them for the rest of their lives,” said Massey chief of breast surgery Kandace McGuire, M.D. She was the first doctor in Virginia to use Magtrace. “I want my patients to both survive breast cancer and live their best lives. If I can help preserve their lymph nodes, that’s really exciting for me.”

More than 90 percent of patients with stage 0 breast cancer have noninvasive tumors within the milk ducts. Officials said the challenge is “identifying the small minority of patients who do have a malignancy that has broken out of the ducts, while also leaving open the option to take as few lymph nodes as possible.”

Magtrace is a new type of dye that can be injected anywhere surgery is performed. It also carries less risk as there is no evidence of allergic reaction or necrosis, which can happen when other types of dye are used.

“What makes this dye especially advantageous, though, is that the iron oxide particles are much larger than the dyes of the past, so Magtrace sticks around in the lymph nodes for weeks rather than hours. That property allows doctors to inject Magtrace before performing mastectomy and then use the pathology report from the removed breast tissue to decide whether to biopsy the sentinel nodes,” a release said.

VCU Massey Cancer Center said that if the cancer is non-invasive, patients can safely keep their lymph nodes in place. However, if there is concern that cancer has spread, the dye will stay and help guide a biopsy.

When Magtrace is used, there is the chance for skin discoloration, where the dye is visible through the skin for a period of time.

