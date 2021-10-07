Healthcare Pros
Thursday: Still cloudy, but dry and seasonable

Rain chance holds for the weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday looks dry, cloudy, and pleasant and we still think there will be some weekend rain.

Thursday: Cloudy or Mostly cloudy. Very low rain chance and the “Best Weather Day of the Week” Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers at any point. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, mainly during the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

