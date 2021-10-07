Thursday: Still cloudy, but dry and seasonable

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday looks dry, cloudy, and pleasant and we still think there will be some weekend rain.

Thursday: Cloudy or Mostly cloudy. Very low rain chance and the “Best Weather Day of the Week” Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers at any point. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, mainly during the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.