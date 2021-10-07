Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police search for convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond

The man failed to re-register
John Kenneth Adams
John Kenneth Adams(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond.

John Kenneth Adams, 53, is wanted out of Lynchburg for failing to re-register as a sex offender. He last registered on June 1, 2021.

Adams was employed through a temporary staffing agency in Richmond

His last home address was near Waldon Pond along Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information on where he is should contact VSP by using the tips link under his picture of the state’s sex offender registry, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Chesterfield police said two people ran away from the scene of a crash on foot.
Police: 2 people run away from Chesterfield crash on foot
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Dean Lakey, 60, walks out of the Henrico Co. Courthouse on Oct. 6 after a status hearing.
Police: More victims possible in Henrico teacher sexual assault case

Latest News

The Richmond Fire Department says the uptick in house fire fatalities is concerning.
‘One life lost is one life too many’: 11 house fire deaths reported in Richmond over last 10 months
The CVC will open starting on Oct. 12 and will be open on Mondays through Saturdays from 10...
Mass vaccination site to return to Richmond Raceway
Kroger hiring more than a thousand across Virginia
Senator Mark Warner (FILE)
Senator says mail delivery issues spreading across Virginia