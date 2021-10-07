Police search for convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond.

John Kenneth Adams, 53, is wanted out of Lynchburg for failing to re-register as a sex offender. He last registered on June 1, 2021.

Adams was employed through a temporary staffing agency in Richmond

His last home address was near Waldon Pond along Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information on where he is should contact VSP by using the tips link under his picture of the state’s sex offender registry, here.

