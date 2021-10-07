Police: Driver charged in tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged in a crash that happened on I-85 in Dinwiddie.

The crash occurred at mile-marker 55 at 4:05 a.m. on I-85 north.

According to Virginia State Police, the tractor-trailer was headed north in the left lane when it drifted off the road into the median. It struck the guardrail end cap then went over the guardrail and into the trees.

The driver of the tractor-trailer declined to be taken to a hospital and was charged with failure to maintain a lane at the scene.

