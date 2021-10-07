‘One life lost is one life too many’: 11 house fire deaths reported in Richmond over last 10 months

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is asking residents in the city to check their smoke alarms and prepare a home safety plan as officials saw an uptick in house fire fatalities.

“Across the country, fires are down by about three percent,” said Richmond Fire Marshal Earl Dyer. “By the same token, there’s an increase in fire deaths by about 24 percent.”

This year, fire officials say 48 people have died in house fires across Virginia; 11 of those people were Richmond residents.

“We are not proud of that number,” said Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter. “We are embedded in our community partners and it’s our role, it is our sole role, to ensure our citizens are educated and we help them to promote fire safety within their homes, their families and within their communities.”

On Thursday morning, Richmond Fire discussed the details of those eight house fires.

According to the department, six out of the eight homes didn’t have working smoke alarms; six out of the 11 victims were also seniors.

Carter says three of the house fires were caused by smoking and materials not being properly discarded. The source of ignition for three other house fires was electrical.

“We do not take these fire fatalities lightly,” he said. “It shouldn’t happen in our city or anybody’s city or anybody’s community. We all have to do our part to make sure we’re here to prevent fires and create a more fire-safe community.”

During their presentation, the fire department also showed some of the people who lost their lives in those eight house fires.

Pictures of Noble Spurlock, Andrew Via, Jasmine Allen and her two kids, and Ray and Clara Humphrey were shown during the presentation to remember those who tragically lost their lives.

“One life lost is one life too many,” said Dyer. “Eleven lives have been lost in the last eight months, and these deaths are unacceptable.”

The department also says several of the victims lived in homes with evidence of hoarding conditions.

“If you cannot escape your home when it’s on fire, then that presents a challenge to you to get out,” said Carter. “It presents a challenge for us as first responders to get in and get you out.”

The causes of two out of the eight fatal house fires remain undetermined and those cases are still open.

In 2019 and 2020, the Richmond Fire Department reported two fire-related deaths.

With the colder months approaching, Dyer says there is a concern and urgency to prevent house fires.

“It is certainly something we haven’t experienced in a very, very long time,” Dyer said. “With the temperatures changing and things of that nature, we want to bring the community together to let them know we are concerned about their safety and health as we move throughout the remainder of this year.”

In an effort to curb these numbers, the fire department is doing all it can to raise awareness about fire safety.

Since the beginning of May, the department has canvassed more than 15,000 homes across the city and installed more than 400 smoke alarms.

Dyer says this effort backs up their urgent message to the community.

“Please install working smoke alarms, do not smoke in bed, do not overload your electrical outlets and remove some clutter,” he said.

The Richmond Fire Department offers free smoke alarms. The department is also able to install these alarms and check them.

If you would like to schedule a smoke alarm installation, you can call (804)-646-1526 or submit an online request here.

