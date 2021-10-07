News to Know for Oct. 7: VCU Greek life update; Controversial campaign flyers; Weekend rain chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines this Thursday morning!

☂️ Rain Chances This Weekend ☂️

We’re closely watching the chance for rain this weekend. The latest trends show an increasing likelihood for periods of showers.

Overnight on Wednesday, it will be mainly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

VCU Greek Life Update

Virginia Commonwealth University is preparing to welcome back Greek organizations in just a few months. This comes after the university initially put all Greek life on hold following the death of student Adam Oakes.

Some Greek organizations are already making plans to welcome new members. That’s because VCU is giving them the green light to return as soon as February. The news comes weeks after 11 people were criminally charged with hazing.

It comes several weeks after the university told fraternities and sororities to halt all new membership following the death of student Adam Oakes in February.

He was trying to get into the Delta Chi fraternity when he died from hazing, and 11 people between the ages of 19 and 22 are charged with his death.

Texas Abortion Ban

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation” of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state since September.

The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which until now had withstood a wave of early challenges. In the weeks since the restrictions took effect, Texas abortion providers say the impact has been “exactly what we feared.”

In a 113-page opinion, Pitman took Texas to task over the law, saying Republican lawmakers had “contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme” by leaving enforcement solely in the hands of private citizens, who are entitled to collect $10,000 in damages if they bring successful lawsuits against abortion providers who violate the restrictions.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant.

Home COVID Test Recall

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false-positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Campaign Flyers

Two Black Democratic state legislators are accusing Virginia’s Republican party of racism for sending out flyers with drawings showing them hoisted in the air by handheld strings.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state GOP mailed out flyers targeting eight Democrats in competitive state House races, including three who are Black.

All are portrayed as puppets of liberal Democrats in Washington, but the only ones shown dangling above the ground are two of the Black lawmakers.

The GOP says the flyers targeted “eight candidates of all backgrounds” and aren’t racist.

Last Day For Angel Tree Appointments

Appointments for the 2021 Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program are now available for the Richmond area.

Starting on weekdays at 9 a.m. from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7, Richmond residents can start making appointments. Appointments become available exactly two weeks before the in-person registration date.

Once you request an appointment online, you will receive an email confirmation within 24 hours with your appointment date and time.

To make your appointment, click here.

Final Thought

The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking - Albert Einstein

