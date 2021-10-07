Matoaca HS cancels pep rally following ‘multiple altercations’ among students

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Matoaca High School canceled its homecoming pep rally following “multiple altercations” among students during an event on Thursday.

In a letter sent to families, school officials said the altercations happened among students watching the powderpuff game, which is part of homecoming week activities.

The altercations continued as staff tried to dismiss students back to the building.

School officials said, out of the abundance of caution, the homecoming pep rally scheduled for Friday is canceled.

“As we do continually throughout the year, we will be reminding students about expectations for their behavior. Please help us reinforce those expectations tonight with your children,” the letter said.

The letter said that the school will work to plan alternate activities in the future.

