Mass vaccination site to return to Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will be opening a Community Vaccine Center (CVC) at the Richmond Raceway. The site is open to residents in the greater Richmond community.

Residents who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccination or a booster shot can schedule an appointment here or call 877 VAX-IN-VA. Walk-ins are welcome.

All three COVID-19 vaccine types and Pfizer booster shots will be available.

The CVC will open starting on Oct. 12 and will be open on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

