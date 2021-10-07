Mass vaccination site to return to Richmond Raceway
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will be opening a Community Vaccine Center (CVC) at the Richmond Raceway. The site is open to residents in the greater Richmond community.
Residents who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccination or a booster shot can schedule an appointment here or call 877 VAX-IN-VA. Walk-ins are welcome.
All three COVID-19 vaccine types and Pfizer booster shots will be available.
The CVC will open starting on Oct. 12 and will be open on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
