List of 2021 Halloween events in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time for some spooky Halloween fun! Check out all of these fun events happening around Richmond this year!

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest return on Sept. 25.

The Halloween Haunt is going into its 20th year with five mazes, four scare zones and new live shows.

The event will be on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 from 2-6 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Fall Festival

Dress up in your costume and head to West Broad Village on Oct. 10 for some fall fun.

The free Fall Festival will include pumpkin decorating and music by Go Go Gadget.

The event runs from 1-4 p.m.

Halloween Bar Crawl

Richmond is one of the many cities participating in Bar Crawl LIVE’s Halloween Bar Crawl.

The spooky fun will be on Oct. 23 and 30 from 3-11 p.m.

General admission and registration is $14.99 - $39.99 and includes:

Door Cover Charges Waived

Up To 50% OFF Drinks

Up To 25% OFF Select Food Items

FREE Entrance To 5+ Venues

Spooky Themed Drinks

Kick-off, Half-time & After Party

Photographer & Videographer

Costume Contest with cash prizes

DJs @ Select Venues

Detailed Digital Bar Map

On-Site Staff Guiding The Crawl

ADD-ON: LED Halloween Mask For Only $14.99

Masks are allowed and all props have to be plastic.

For more information, click here.

Haunted Henricus: Halloween Paranormal Investigation

It’s time to break out your flashlights and ghost hunting equipment for this event! Join Transcend Paranormal for an investigation of paranormal claims at Henricus Historical Park on Oct. 30-31.

With over 400 years of history to explore, it’s sure to be an active investigation that will last all night long. You’ll have your chance to investigate the paranormal at the park with experienced investigators.

And if you dare, you can stay overnight with the team at the park. For more information and tickets, click here.

Harry Potter Halloween Party Richmond

Grab your broom and golden snitch for the Wizard Fest at Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House.

On Oct. 31, you can participate in a costume contest and other themed games such as trivia, Quidditch and a scavenger hunt.

There will be vendors, performers and other entertainment. For more information and tickets, click here.

Halloween Haunted Drive

This will be your chance to see the ghosts, ghouls and other scary creatures that roam Bryan Park at night from your vehicle.

The park entrance will close at 8:45 p.m., and advance tickets are required. You can find tickets and more information, here. Don’t miss your chance to see all these scary monsters on the mile-long stretch!

Haunted History at Tuckahoe

Get a ghost tour or participate in family-friendly events at the historic mansion! You may even have the chance to see the Gray Lady!

There will also be a hayride, moon bounce, spider web maze, box tunnel maze, scavenger hunt and more.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online, here.

Halloween Fun Walk

It’s time for the family to dress up and enjoy a walk down Trunk or Treat Alley!

The event on Oct. 23 at the Tuckahoe YMCA will allow you to have fun and earn candy through carnival-themed games!

Register for the event before Oct. 15, here.

Halloween Chili Cook-Off and Trunk or Treat at Village Church

It is time for some Halloween fun at Village Church!

Don’t miss your chance for free chili, candy and games! There will be carnival games, a bounce house, an obstacle course, sports and more.

Also, don’t forget to dress up! For more information, click here.

Tommy’s Express Tunnel of Terror

Tommy’s Express Richmond will transform into the Tunnel of Terror again!

The event will provide scary, sudsy fun! Employees will hide in the car wash that will be illuminated in black lighting and special effects. All vehicles will receive goodie bags.

The Tunnel of Terror will be on Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.