Henrico teen safely located, police say

Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Henrico teenager who was last seen on Oct. 5, has been safely located.

Isabel Adair Decker, 16, was last seen attending a concert Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue.

According to police, Decker was safely located and returned home to her family.

