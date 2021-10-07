Henrico teen safely located, police say

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Henrico teenager who was last seen on Oct. 5, has been safely located.

Isabel Adair Decker, 16, was last seen attending a concert Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue.

According to police, Decker was safely located and returned home to her family.

