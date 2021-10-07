Henrico teen safely located, police say
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Henrico teenager who was last seen on Oct. 5, has been safely located.
Isabel Adair Decker, 16, was last seen attending a concert Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue.
According to police, Decker was safely located and returned home to her family.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.