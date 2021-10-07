Henrico schools’ to showcase career possibilities, pathways for students in expo

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be having a showcase on career possibilities for middle and high school students.

The annual Life-Ready Expo will be held at Hermitage High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 and will allow middle and high schoolers to:

Find out about career opportunities and understand the total value of their pay and benefits.

Discover multiple ways to “learn and earn” by taking advantage of employer programs that pay for employees to attend college and receive other training after high school.

Talk face-to-face with more than 70 employers about what their industries will need in coming years — and how you can acquire those skills.

Quiz industry and government representatives about their own paths to success.

Everyone who wishes to attend must wear masks, regardless of their vaccine status.

