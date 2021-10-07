Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Still watching for weekend rain chances

Mostly cloudy with low rain chances for Thursday
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re closely watching the chance for rain this weekend. Latest trends show an increasing likelihood for periods of showers.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: The latest forecast models are trending toward a higher chance for wet weather.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, mainly during the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Chesterfield police said two people ran away from the scene of a crash on foot.
Police: 2 people run away from Chesterfield crash on foot
Sean Jolley, 22, of Petersburg was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault, shooting...
Police arrest suspect in September road rage shooting

Latest News

Forecast: Watching rain chances into the weekend
Forecast: Watching rain chances into the weekend
Forecast: Watching rain chances into the weekend
Forecast: Watching rain chances into the weekend
Forecast: Watching rain chances into the weekend
Thursday: Still cloudy, but dry and seasonable