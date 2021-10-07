Forecast: Still watching for weekend rain chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re closely watching the chance for rain this weekend. Latest trends show an increasing likelihood for periods of showers.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: The latest forecast models are trending toward a higher chance for wet weather.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, mainly during the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.