Forecast: Still watching for weekend rain chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re closely watching the chance for rain this weekend. Latest trends show an increasing likelihood for periods of showers.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
First Alert: The latest forecast models are trending toward a higher chance for wet weather.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, mainly during the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
