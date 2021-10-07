Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Elementary school in Prince George County installs book vending machine

Students will earn a token to choose a free book as a reward for meeting their reading goals...
Students will earn a token to choose a free book as a reward for meeting their reading goals during the school year.(Megan Schlimmer)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - David A. Harrison Elementary School in Prince George County has installed an Inchy the Bookworm Book vending machine.

Students and teachers at the school held a Read-A-Thon fundraiser during the spring to purchase the vending machine and the books inside it. They raised $10,000!

Students will earn a token to choose a free book as a reward for meeting their reading goals during the school year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the machine will take place on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. Ten students who raised the most money during the Read-A-Thon will be the first to use the vending machine.

The school district would like to thank Prince George Towing, Gibbs & Story Realty Group, Grand Canyon University, Smithfield, and Absolutely Southern Designs.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Sean Jolley, 22, of Petersburg was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault, shooting...
Police arrest suspect in September road rage shooting
Finding Brittany Williams: 7-year-old with AIDS still missing after 19 years

Latest News

Tractor-trailer crash
Police: Driver charged in tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Some Greek organizations are making plans to welcome new members. That’s because VCU is giving...
Pause on VCU fraternity, sorority initiation to be lifted following student’s death
VCU Health
VCU Massey first in Va. to use tech that saves breast cancer patient’s lymph nodes