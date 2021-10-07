Elementary school in Prince George County installs book vending machine
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - David A. Harrison Elementary School in Prince George County has installed an Inchy the Bookworm Book vending machine.
Students and teachers at the school held a Read-A-Thon fundraiser during the spring to purchase the vending machine and the books inside it. They raised $10,000!
Students will earn a token to choose a free book as a reward for meeting their reading goals during the school year.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the machine will take place on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. Ten students who raised the most money during the Read-A-Thon will be the first to use the vending machine.
The school district would like to thank Prince George Towing, Gibbs & Story Realty Group, Grand Canyon University, Smithfield, and Absolutely Southern Designs.
