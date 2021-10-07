Del. Miyares slams parole board at Lynchburg event, calls mindset ‘criminal first, victim last’

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Atop the steps of Monument Terrace Thursday, Del. Jason Miyares (R-Va. Beach) continued his campaign for attorney general.

Joined by two sheriffs, amongst other folks, Miyares slammed the current parole board.

He says they should be fired and investigated.

“People ask me, what is the first thing I’m gonna do as attorney general the first day? I’m opening an investigation into this parole board. They all deserve to be fired, but more importantly we deserve answers, and we’ve still not gotten answers on a parole board that violated the law and let out some of the most violent criminals back on our streets,” said Miyares.

Miyares says the board has violated the law and hasn’t been held accountable.

He says one solution is putting victims on the board.

“We put victims back on the parole board because when you talk to victims of violent crime, those that have lost loved ones,” said Miyares, “one of their greatest fear is that their loved one can be forgotten. This parole board has forgotten that voice.”

One victim is Judy Smith.

Her husband was murdered decades ago and she wants to ensure the man convicted of his murder stays behind bars.

“Therefore I believe one of the consequences for the crimes Inge committed is that he should have to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Smith. “My sons and I strongly plead with you as a board - do not grant parole to Earl David Inge.”

Miyares says letting people like Inge out doesn’t do justice for victims.

“Part of justice is recognizing that for the victims that their loved one, the person that took away their loved one isn’t going to get out,” said Miyares.

Virginia’s Attorney General provides legal advice to state agencies, but doesn’t make parole decisions.

In an interview with WDBJ7, Mark Herring said his opponent is misleading voters with campaign ads that attempt to tie Herring to the parole board controversy.

“My opponent doesn’t want to talk about what the job of Attorney General is really about, or what he would do if elected, because he knows if voters found out his positions on those issues, they would reject them,” Herring said.

Herring said he has worked hard to keep Virginia communities safe, and said his public safety record stacks up against anyone else’s.

“Jason Miyares refuses to talk about the issues facing Virginia because his record on them is disastrous and dangerous,” said Sean Rankin, Executive Director of the Democratic Attorneys General Association. “Miyares voted to deny health care for 400,000 Virginians; voted against Virginia women having the right to choose safe and legal abortions; and plainly Miyares is the wrong choice for Virginia. Virginia will re-elect Mark Herring this fall to continue his hard work on behalf of all Virginians.”

