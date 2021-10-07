COVID-19 deaths in Va. reach over 13,000 | More than 2,800 cases reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 2,800 new cases reported Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 885,323 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 7, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 2,886 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,031 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 32 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,669 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 8.2%.

There are a total of 4,648 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 86,290 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,465,126 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 37,937 cases, 1,132 hospitalizations, 511 deaths

Henrico: 33,127 cases, 1,231 hospitalizations, 698 deaths

Richmond: 23,095 cases, 916 hospitalizations, 322 deaths

Hanover: 11,218 cases, 360 hospitalizations, 188 deaths

Petersburg: 5,114 cases, 195 hospitalizations, 104 deaths

Goochland: 1,901 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

