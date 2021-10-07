Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Black state lawmakers decry flyers showing them as puppets

Virginia State Capitol.
Virginia State Capitol.((Source: Capital News Service))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. - Two Black Democratic state legislators are accusing Virginia’s Republican party of racism for sending out flyers with drawings showing them hoisted in the air by handheld strings.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state GOP mailed out flyers targeting eight Democrats in competitive state House races, including three who are Black.

All are portrayed as puppets of liberal Democrats in Washington, but the only ones shown dangling above the ground are two of the Black lawmakers.

The GOP says the flyers targeted “eight candidates of all backgrounds” and aren’t racist.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Dean Lakey
Henrico middle school teacher charged with rape | Authorities ask alleged victims to come forward
A car was engulfed by flames after a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield
Hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike ends in fiery crash
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico Police searching for missing teenager
Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police identify four killed in Richmond-area crashes over weekend

Latest News

A house
Virginia Apartment Management Association helps tenants, landlords navigate eviction moratorium
The school system says it officially launched its Versatrans My Stop Bus Tracking system-wide...
Dinwiddie superintendent addresses bus delays after parent complaints
Chesterfield County is planning to put an ice tournament facility at the Spring Rock Green...
Chesterfield leaders unveil plans for ice tournament facility at Spring Rock Green
Dean Lakey, 60, walks out of the Henrico Co. Courthouse on Oct. 6 after a status hearing.
Police: More victims possible in Henrico teacher sexual assault case