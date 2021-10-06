Wednesday Forecast: 10° Cooler with clouds and showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chance stays high today but dips tomorrow and Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, starting as soon as midday, lasting into evening. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy and likely rain-free. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible but most areas stay dry. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Still lots of wiggle room in the weekend forecast as our rain chances are from a coastal trough that MIGHT end up being farther offshore. Still a glimmer of hope for a dry weekend.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.