Virginia Department of Elections: Witness signatures required on absentee ballots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Elections is reminding voters of a requirement when filling out their absentee ballot for the 2021 General Election.

Witness signatures are required, and if the general registrar finds that the witness signature is missing, the voter will be notified within three days that the ballot needs to be changed.

The voter will have until noon on Nov. 5 to correct their ballot for it to be counted.

Voters may return their absentee ballot by delivering it to:

The USPS or a commercial delivery service (such as FedEx or UPS). All absentee ballots include pre-paid postage through the USPS

A drop-off location listed on their county or city’s official website

The Office of the General Registrar in their county or city

Any polling place within their county or city on Election Day.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by local registrars by Nov. 5 at noon.

Personally delivered ballots must be returned to the general registrar’s office or drop-off location by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot can track it here.

