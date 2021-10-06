Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Apartment Management Association helps tenants, landlords navigate eviction moratorium

A house
A house(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the eviction moratorium continues in Virginia, the Virginia Apartment Management Association is helping tenants and landlords with questions.

The Virginia Apartment Management Association can help people navigate through the process of eviction prevention and other housing issues they may be facing.

Governor Ralph Northam signed a budget bill extending eviction protection until June 30, 2022.

Part of eligibility includes loss of income that is related directly or indirectly to COVID-19.

Landlords are required to give tenants a 14-day nonpayment notice informing them about the Rent Relief Program (RRP), and landlords are supposed to apply for rent relief on a tenant’s behalf because the money is paid directly to the landlord.

“The one thing that is important to know, if you get one of those notices number one: don’t freak out. That is what landlords are required to provide to residents, to notify them and notify about being behind on rent. Number two: communicate with the property owner - landlords are going to make sure rent can be paid,” Patrick McCloud, CEO of VAMA, said.

Again, the governor extended the eviction moratorium in Virginia until June 30, 2022

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Dean Lakey
Henrico middle school teacher charged with rape | Authorities ask alleged victims to come forward
A car was engulfed by flames after a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield
Hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike ends in fiery crash
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico Police searching for missing teenager
Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police identify four killed in Richmond-area crashes over weekend

Latest News

The school system says it officially launched its Versatrans My Stop Bus Tracking system-wide...
Dinwiddie superintendent addresses bus delays after parent complaints
Chesterfield County is planning to put an ice tournament facility at the Spring Rock Green...
Chesterfield leaders unveil plans for ice tournament facility at Spring Rock Green
Dean Lakey, 60, walks out of the Henrico Co. Courthouse on Oct. 6 after a status hearing.
Police: More victims possible in Henrico teacher sexual assault case
Dozens of goats are coming to the University of Richmond on assignment.
Dozens of goats return to University of Richmond