Virginia Apartment Management Association helps tenants, landlords navigate eviction moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the eviction moratorium continues in Virginia, the Virginia Apartment Management Association is helping tenants and landlords with questions.

The Virginia Apartment Management Association can help people navigate through the process of eviction prevention and other housing issues they may be facing.

Governor Ralph Northam signed a budget bill extending eviction protection until June 30, 2022.

Part of eligibility includes loss of income that is related directly or indirectly to COVID-19.

Landlords are required to give tenants a 14-day nonpayment notice informing them about the Rent Relief Program (RRP), and landlords are supposed to apply for rent relief on a tenant’s behalf because the money is paid directly to the landlord.

“The one thing that is important to know, if you get one of those notices number one: don’t freak out. That is what landlords are required to provide to residents, to notify them and notify about being behind on rent. Number two: communicate with the property owner - landlords are going to make sure rent can be paid,” Patrick McCloud, CEO of VAMA, said.

Again, the governor extended the eviction moratorium in Virginia until June 30, 2022

