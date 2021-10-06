University of Richmond extends mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond announced it will be extending the mask mandate until Nov. 5.

There have been 61 COVID-19 cases reported at the university so far this semester.

Over the summer, U of R has mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all students and staff. More than 97% of students and 93% of staff members are fully vaccinated.

