State still deciding whether to reopen circle around remains of Lee Monument

It’s been a month since crews removed a massive statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, but the grassy traffic circle that had become a rallying point for protesters last year and a magnet for tourists remains off-limits to the public.

State officials say they haven’t yet decided when or if they will take down the tall, chain-link fence that surrounds the graffiti-covered stone pedestal.

“There hasn’t been a decision on the future of the site at this time,” said Virginia Department of General Services spokeswoman Dena Potter in an email.

When the state initially put up the fencing in January, they said it was to make sure crews could act swiftly to remove the statue should the Supreme Court of Virginia issue a favorable ruling in a case that had temporarily blocked Gov. Ralph Northam from moving forward.

That ruling came on Sept. 2 and the statue was removed the following week. But the fence remained up, with officials saying the barrier would remain in place for safety reasons while crews worked to repair ground damaged by the heavy machinery used to lift the statue off the pedestal.

That work has been completed, but now officials say they’re still talking about it.

“Discussions and coordination between the commonwealth and the City of Richmond continue on this issue,” said a spokeswoman for Northam, Alena Yarmosky.

The state has charged the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts with developing a long-term vision for Monument Avenue, the site of five Confederate monuments, all of which have now been removed.

While the city plans to remove the remaining four pedestals under its ownership, the state is holding open the possibility that the Lee pedestal could figure into a redevelopment of the space.

The granite base was blanketed in graffiti last year during protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and images of the reclaimed Confederate memorial drew national attention, with The New York Times naming it one of the “25 most influential works of protest art since World War II” and National Geographic featuring it on its cover.

. (Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

