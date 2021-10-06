Healthcare Pros
Something in the Water won’t return to Virginia Beach | Pharrell Williams upset with city leadership

Pharrell Williams arrives at the City of Hope Gala on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at the Barker...
Pharrell Williams arrives at the City of Hope Gala on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - According to NBC affiliate WAVY, the Something in the Water music festival will not return to Virginia Beach in 2022.

Virginia Beach native and singer Pharrell Williams said that “toxic energy” among city leadership is what’s keeping him from bringing the festival back to his hometown, WAVY reports.

In a letter to Wiliams, the city manager said the city was upset to hear the festival would not return, citing economic benefits, inclusivity and national recognition.

Williams responded by saying he is disappointed in the city’s response to the police killing of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, back in March.

“I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life,” Williams wrote in the letter, WAVY reports.

Pharrell created the festival in 2019.

RPS at risk of losing millions of dollars due to school lunches, state warned district to act
