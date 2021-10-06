RPS at risk of losing millions of dollars due to school lunches, state warned district to act

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education warned Richmond Public Schools it needed to take action regarding faulty school meals weeks ago.

The state said it even over-communicated with RPS to help the district fix some major problems, but the district didn’t respond initially. Now, the district is at risk of losing millions of dollars because it didn’t follow the necessary protocols that all school districts must follow if they participate in the National School Lunch Program.

School board member Mariah White captured images of cold food being served to students when she visited several schools. She wanted to see what parents were complaining about. “What are we feeding our children?” she posted on Facebook that very day.

“My heart goes out to our children because this is a basic need for them: to be fed to help with learning. And it was not met, and it’s still not met,” she said at a school board meeting Monday.

That’s when leaders voted to cancel the $12.9 million contract with the company that currently provides food for schools. Turns out, they may not have had much of a choice.

NBC12 uncovered documents from the Virginia Department of Education, one dated Sept. 27, advising RPS that cereal at some schools contained too much sugar. There were also safety issues, such as food left sitting out to thaw and then put into the refrigerator, and in some cases, food temperatures weren’t being taken.

State officials also found not enough vegetables are being served and in some cases, vegetable and fruit juices are being used to replace veggies. On top of that, NBC12 learned the district’s application to serve meals through the federal child nutrition program was never approved because RPS leaders didn’t properly fill out the required paperwork. Now, the district could lose out on money from the federal government.

The state also found that the vendor the district just fired should have never been hired because the contract wasn’t properly secured.

School board members said until now, they never knew about those warnings, although district officials did.

“The blame for this situation - it starts at the top. That’s you, Mr. Kamras,” White said.

“I do want to acknowledge several missteps in the nutrition world…I fully acknowledge that and have already begun the work, personally, to ensure corrective action is taken,” Kamras said Monday night.

Tuesday, RPS provided clarity to the concerns.

“Our initial meal program RFP, and subsequent contract, had nominal technical flaws. Most notably, cost was not delineated in the RFP scoring rubric as the deciding factor as it should have been under current regulations. However, this did not have any impact on the outcome of the award because only one qualified bidder responded to the RFP. Additionally, the contract language did not articulate the correct sodium levels. As a result, our application for reimbursement through the National School Lunch Program has not yet been approved. To secure that approval, we will be taking several steps, including requesting the Board’s assent to reissue the RFP and ultimately award a new contract. RPS is in the process of drafting a Corrective Action Plan that will outline how we will address the mistakes made on the RFP. We are confident that once the Corrective Action Plan is approved, our application to operate the Nation School Lunch Program will be approved,” District Spokesperson Sarah Abubaker said in a statement.

The district said it will now give cafeteria managers extra training to make sure all guidelines are being followed. Currently, one school in the district does not have a working oven. The district says parts are on the way to the Patrick Henry school so that students can get hot meals again.

