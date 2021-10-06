Report: Hampton Roads hotels recovered faster from pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Much of the hotel industry in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region has recovered faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than almost any other market in the United States.

That’s according to an economic report released Tuesday by economists from Old Dominion University.

The State of the Region report said that hotel revenue was 10% higher this June than it was in June 2019 before the pandemic began.

Nationally, hotel revenue was down by 12%.

One reason for the quick recovery is that Hampton Roads’ hotels rely more on people taking vacation than on people attending conventions or conferences.

ODU economists also told The Virginian-Pilot last year that visitors typically arrive by car instead of flying.

