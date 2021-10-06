Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Report: Hampton Roads hotels recovered faster from pandemic

Hotel room (FILE)
Hotel room (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Much of the hotel industry in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region has recovered faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than almost any other market in the United States.

That’s according to an economic report released Tuesday by economists from Old Dominion University.

The State of the Region report said that hotel revenue was 10% higher this June than it was in June 2019 before the pandemic began.

Nationally, hotel revenue was down by 12%.

One reason for the quick recovery is that Hampton Roads’ hotels rely more on people taking vacation than on people attending conventions or conferences.

ODU economists also told The Virginian-Pilot last year that visitors typically arrive by car instead of flying. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson, who now goes by Brittany, says she has a DNA test to prove she is a missing...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case Henrico girl, after 21 years
Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police identify four killed in Richmond-area crashes over weekend
Henrico Police say two students were assaulted on Sept. 30 in the parking lot at Douglas...
Supervision at Douglas S. Freeman High School increased after 2 students assaulted
Ryan Edmonds
Police: Homicide suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
A car was engulfed by flames after a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield
Hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike ends in fiery crash

Latest News

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case Henrico girl, after 21 years
COVID-19
VCU study: People under 40 more likely to recover COVID-related smell, taste loss
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
Officials probe whether girl who died escorted kids to nurse
Pearl
Dog recovers after being shot for eating chickens