Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police looking for man accused of breaking into Richmond home

Those with information about this incident or area camera footage is asked to call Crime...
Those with information about this incident or area camera footage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.(Source: Gray News)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the person who broke into a Richmond home over the weekend.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 3, police responded to the report of a breaking and entering on the 300 block of Tilden Street.

Police say the victim said the man tried to get in their apartment by pushing in their window air conditioning unit and kicking out their window.

The victim was assaulted, but their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Those with information about this incident or area camera footage are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Dean Lakey
Henrico middle school teacher charged with rape | Authorities ask alleged victims to come forward
A car was engulfed by flames after a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield
Hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike ends in fiery crash
Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police identify four killed in Richmond-area crashes over weekend
Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

Latest News

Dean Lakey, 60, walks out of the Henrico Co. Courthouse on Oct. 6 after a status hearing.
Police: More victims possible in Henrico teacher sexual assault case
Video surveillance shows the man in a local store and what he is wearing.
Police seek man wanted in connection to commercial burglary, vehicle theft
Chesterfield County is planning to put an ice tournament facility at the Spring Rock Green...
Chesterfield leaders unveil plans for ice tournament facility at Spring Rock Green
The district is urging families to use the ‘Versa-Trans My Stop’ app to track bus locations in...
Dinwiddie County Public Schools address bus driver shortages, school lunch issues