Police looking for man accused of breaking into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the person who broke into a Richmond home over the weekend.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 3, police responded to the report of a breaking and entering on the 300 block of Tilden Street.

Police say the victim said the man tried to get in their apartment by pushing in their window air conditioning unit and kicking out their window.

The victim was assaulted, but their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Those with information about this incident or area camera footage are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.