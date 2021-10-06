Police seek man wanted in connection to commercial burglary, vehicle theft
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for the person responsible for commercial burglary and vehicle theft.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, police said a man stole tools from a work truck located in the 3100 block of West Marshall Street.
After that, a business in the 3100 block of Cutshaw Avenue was broken into and a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was found in Henrico County.
Photos of the individual in a store were released, showing what the man was wearing.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804)646-1067.
