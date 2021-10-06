Police seek man wanted in connection to commercial burglary, vehicle theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for the person responsible for commercial burglary and vehicle theft.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, police said a man stole tools from a work truck located in the 3100 block of West Marshall Street.

After that, a business in the 3100 block of Cutshaw Avenue was broken into and a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was found in Henrico County.

Photos of the individual in a store were released, showing what the man was wearing.

Clothes (Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804)646-1067.

