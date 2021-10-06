Police: More victims possible in Henrico teacher sexual assault case

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County teacher facing several charges, including rape, appeared in court on Wednesday as authorities search for more possible victims.

Dean Lakey, 60, of Henrico, was arrested on Sept. 2 in Currituck, North Carolina. Court documents said he was in the Outer Banks working a summer job and planning to return to Virginia at the end of the summer.

Dean Lakey (Currituck County Sheriff's Office)

Lakey is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle School between January and June of 2017. His charges include one count of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.

According to the Short Pump Middle School website, Lakey is the health and physical education teacher at the school. Court documents also show he coached boys and girls soccer and basketball at the school along with summer soccer programs. A Henrico County Public Schools spokesman said Lakey is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

“While in the particular case right now we have identified the victim in the Lakey matter being a young woman, that is not to say there are other young men out there as well who may be victims of these types of crimes,” said Henrico Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Despite the alleged incident happening in 2017, the allegations weren’t brought forth until spring of 2021, according to court documents. A tip from Child Protective Services is what launched a long-term investigation by Henrico Police.

On Aug. 25, a multi-jurisdictional Grand Jury hearing was held where Lakey was indicted on the numerous charges.

On Wednesday, a status hearing was held for the 60-year-old. His new attorney, Craig Cooley, made a motion for more time to review evidence in the case before they decide whether to move forward with a bench or jury trial.

“While we have one set of pending charges, it’s still a matter that’s under investigation,” Taylor said. “Due to our knowledge of how these types of scenarios usually play out, this is not just a one victim situation.”

Lakey, along with his attorney, had no comment following Wednesday’s hearing. The long-time teacher, with “an exemplary teaching record” per court documents, walked through the courthouse parking lot hand-in-hand with his parents and another family member.

The hearing comes a day after Henrico Chief of Police Eric English and Taylor issued a joint statement connected to the case.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to protect our children here in Henrico,” the statement said in part. “When a tragedy like this occurs, it is imperative that we make sure we have the necessary information to make sure our children are safe.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Taylor acknowledged the difficulty of coming forward with information of this nature, but offered help in doing so.

“We want everyone to know, whether it be the parents of these young people, the young people themselves, that we do want to hear what has happened,” she said. “We will be here to be supportive and give them the support and confidence that they need.”

Since the charges were announced against Lakely, investigators have received some new information.

“We have [had] some tips come in under anonymous sources,” Taylor said. “So again, we know there are at least some people who are reaching out but don’t want to take the step that we’re hoping, that both the Chief and I are hoping that they’ll do.”

Lakey is scheduled for another status hearing on Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Any victims can call Detective Thomas Alphin at (804) 501-4143 Sergeant Jennifer Clark at (804) 501-7326.

