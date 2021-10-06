Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple states following motel theft

Tracy Neves, 49, of Portsmouth. Neves was found to be wanted in numerous jurisdictions
Tracy Neves, 49, of Portsmouth. Neves was found to be wanted in numerous jurisdictions(Stafford County Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Stafford County police have arrested a suspect wanted in multiple states following a motel theft.

On the morning of Oct. 5, police responded to the report of a theft that occurred at the Sleep Inn on 595 Warrenton Road. The victim reported the license plates on her car were stolen while it was parked.

Virginia State Police said Tracy Neves, 49, of Portsmouth had nine active warrants, and he was wanted in multiple states including Tennessee, Maine, and New Hampshire.

Neves faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance and stolen goods and providing a false identity to avoid arrest. He also faces charges for fleeing to other states.

He is currently being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond waiting to be extradited.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Dean Lakey
Henrico middle school teacher charged with rape | Authorities ask alleged victims to come forward
A car was engulfed by flames after a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield
Hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike ends in fiery crash
Virginia State Troopers are investigating four deadly crashes that happened in the Richmond...
Virginia State Police identify four killed in Richmond-area crashes over weekend
Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

Latest News

The district is urging families to use the ‘Versa-Trans My Stop’ app to track bus locations in...
Dinwiddie County Public Schools address bus driver shortages, school lunch issues
Henrico Extension Bug Bizarre This Saturday
Henrico Extension Bug Bizarre This Saturday
The Science Museum of Virginia will be partnering with local health districts to address...
Science Museum, VDH to hold questionnaire on COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Isabel Adair Decker, 16, was last seen attending a concert Tuesday night in the 600 block of E....
Henrico Police searching for missing teenager