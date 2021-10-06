Police arrest suspect in September road rage shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a suspect in relation to a shooting following a road rage incident.

Sean M. Jolley, 22, of Petersburg was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with with felony assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held without bond.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Hundred Road on Thursday around 5:40 p.m.

Officers said a silver Nissan sedan pulled up beside the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. That’s when the driver fired a single shot at the victim’s car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

