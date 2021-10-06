Healthcare Pros
Police arrest suspect in September road rage shooting

Sean Jolley, 22, of Petersburg was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault, shooting...
Sean Jolley, 22, of Petersburg was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a suspect in relation to a shooting following a road rage incident.

Sean M. Jolley, 22, of Petersburg was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with with felony assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held without bond.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Hundred Road on Thursday around 5:40 p.m.

Officers said a silver Nissan sedan pulled up beside the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. That’s when the driver fired a single shot at the victim’s car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

