Police: 2 people run away from Chesterfield crash on foot

By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said two people ran away from the scene of a crash on foot.

Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened at Huguenot and Cranbeck Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two people involved ran away on foot.

One driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused traffic to back up in the area.

