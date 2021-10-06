Police: 2 people run away from Chesterfield crash on foot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said two people ran away from the scene of a crash on foot.

Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened at Huguenot and Cranbeck Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two people involved ran away on foot.

One driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused traffic to back up in the area.

Officers are currently working a two vehicle crash at Huguenot and Cranbeck. Two persons have fled the scene on foot. One driver has been transported with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/Zsy5Z8mQCt — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) October 6, 2021

