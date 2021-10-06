Officials probe whether girl who died escorted kids to nurse

SUFFOLK, Va. - School administrators in Virginia are investigating whether a fifth-grader who died of coronavirus complications last week was asked to escort sick students to the nurse.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Suffolk Public Schools spokeswoman Anthonette Ward said the school’s rule states that only adults accompany children with COVID-19 symptoms.

It’s unclear where 10-year-old Teresa Sperry, who died Sept. 27, was exposed to the virus.

Her parents say the symptoms began five days earlier with a headache but escalated quickly.

The Sperrys have said Teresa told them the week before she died that a teacher gave her the job of walking students to the nurse.

Ward says the school division is looking into it.

